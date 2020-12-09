The Lake Mills Moravian Church will be holding an Outdoor Candlelight Service n Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Members are asked to gather in the upper parking lot (no cars). Please park in the lower parking lot or on the street. Candles will be available. We will sing Christmas Carols and join as a community of faith to welcome the Christ into our world. It is hoped the service will be no longer than 30-35 minutes, but please dress accordingly. You might also wish to bring a small flashlight. Also do your best to maintain some distance between families. The Lake Mills Moravian Church is located at 301 College Street.

