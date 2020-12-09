Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will be holding their quiet and comforting "Blue Christmas". This year more than most the holiday season is difficult missing family and friends and losing loved ones, feeling alone and "blue"or suffering from ill health, unemployment or separation. Join Trinity Lutheran for a quiet and comforting "Blue Christmas" service on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Attend in person (masks required), 346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills, or by livestreaming the church website.
Call Cate at 920-648-2717 for further details. All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.