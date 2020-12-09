Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will be holding their quiet and comforting "Blue Christmas". This year more than most the holiday season is difficult missing family and friends and losing loved ones, feeling alone and "blue"or suffering from ill health, unemployment or separation. Join Trinity Lutheran for a quiet and comforting "Blue Christmas" service on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Attend in person (masks required), 346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills, or by livestreaming the church website.

Call Cate at 920-648-2717 for further details. All are welcome.

