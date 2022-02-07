CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 920-648-2190
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Services will also be
available at
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
WEDNESDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Adult Bible Study
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison Street,
Lake Mills — 920-648-5813
Office:
Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. — Noon
Pastor Larry E. Treece
Email: fcucclm@charter.net
Watch Pastor Larry’s weekly message on Channel 994 or 98 Wearing of masks is voluntary. Feel free to wear a mask if you are more comfortable doing so.
SUNDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service with Communion
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
THURSDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Trustees
SATURDAY ~ (7:30 a.m.) Men's Breakfast, (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship with Holy Communion
SUNDAY ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship with Holy Communion
MONDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (7:30 p.m.) AA
LAKE MILLS
UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St.,
PO Box 216, Lake Mills
920-648-2614
Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Reverend Edwin Vargas
Due to the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, all our worship services will be from the parking lot or online. All youth groups and most church groups will be meeting virtually. See our website or contact our church office for further information. We will re-evaluate the situation on Sun. Feb 13.
SUNDAY ~ (10 a.m.) “Parking Lot Praise” Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., or meet us online. (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group — virtual
MONDAY ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k-4th Grade — virtual
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group (virtual)
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY
1345 Stonehedge Ln.,
Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel
and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering
WEDNESDAY ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
WEDNESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)
THURSDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
FRIDAY ~ (8:30 p.m.) Johnson Creek
SATURDAY ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and
Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
SATURDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School
MONDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (1:30 p.m.) OWLS Meeting, (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers, BIC Class
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (3:30 p.m.) Catechism, (6:30 p.m.) Officers
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark
@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at
SUNDAY ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9 a.m.) Super Sub Sale, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour
TUESDAY ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals, (7 p.m.) Church Council Meeting
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream), (7:15 p.m.) SHOW, YOW