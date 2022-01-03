CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 920-648-2190
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Services will also be available at christlutheranlakemills.org
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
WEDNESDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Adult Bible Study
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison Street, Lake Mills
920-648-5813 • ucclakemills.org
Office: Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. - Noon
Pastor Larry E. Treece
Email: fcucclm@charter.net
Watch Pastor Larry’s weekly
message on Channel 994 or 98
Wearing of masks is voluntary.
Feel free to wear a mask if you are more comfortable doing so.
SUNDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour - Warm Room, Choir Practice - Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
Rev. David Sobek
SATURDAY ~ (7:30 a.m.) Men's Breakfast, (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship & Holy Communion
SUNDAY ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship & Holy Communion
MONDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing
TUESDAY ~ (9:30 A.M.) Kim Sibert Circle, No E. Raiford Circle
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite - Matt., (1 p.m.) Brenda Brent Circle - Old Conf. Room, (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (7:30 p.m.) AA
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., PO Box 216, Lake Mills
920-648-2614
Office: Mon. - Thurs. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Reverend Edwin Vargas
For the safety of all, effective immediately, masks will be required for all indoor worship service attendees.
THURSDAY ~ (7 p.m.) Mission Team Meeting
SUNDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Worship in the sanctuary or from your vehicle in the LMUMC parking lot. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., Children’s Church, (11 a.m.) Sunday Groove, (2 p.m.) Haiti Mission Meeting, (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group
MONDAY ~ (3 p.m.) Reaching Out Respite Board Meeting, (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k - 4th Grade
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for more information.
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering
WEDNESDAY ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998 • www.rlbclm.org
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. MARY
MAGDELENE CHURCH
242 Williams St., Johnson Creek
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number • 920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish
MASS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
WEDNESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)
THURSDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
FRIDAY ~ (8:30 p.m.) Johnson Creek
SATURDAY ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
FRIDAY ~ (8 a.m.) School Chapel
SATURDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School
MONDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Women's Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers, BIC Class
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (4:30 p.m.) Catechism, (7:30 p.m.) Elders
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH - ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717 • trinitylm.com
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Worship Services
(In person & Live Streamed)
Sundays at 8:15 am. & 10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m.
Live-stream services at
THURSDAY ~ Epiphany
SUNDAY ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour
TUESDAY ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
WEDNESDAY ~ (11:30 a.m.) Ladies Lunch Out, (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream), (7:15 p.m.) SHOW, YOW