The Lake Mills United Methodist Church will be hosting an Open House for the community.
Enjoy music, hot dogs and brats on the grill, games and inflatables for the kids, and meet the congregation and staff of the Lake Mills UMC.
Tours will be held to see what ministry opportunities are available to you. Everyone is invited Friday, Aug. 27 from 5-8 p.m. 271 E. Prospect Street, Lake Mills.
For more information call (920) 648-2614 or email lakemillsumc.org, office@lakemillsumc.org or pastor@lakemillsumc.org.