CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 920-648-2190
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Services will also be available at
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
WEDNESDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Adult Bible Study
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Office hours by appointment
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98.
Visit us on Facebook to view weekly services and announcements.
SUNDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service w/Communion
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
THURSDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Book Club, (6:30 p.m.) CEC
SATURDAY ~ (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship & Holy Communion
SUNDAY ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship & Holy Communion
MONDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing, (6:30 p.m.) Moravian Women's Board Meeting
TUESDAY ~ (9:30 a.m.) Kim Sibert Circle, (7 p.m.) E. Raiford Circle
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (1 p.m.) Brenda Brent Circle, (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (7 p.m.) Lenten Service, (7:30 p.m.) AA
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills
920-648-2614
Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Reverend Edwin Vargas
We are tentatively looking to return to indoor worship services beginning with our Ash Wednesday service on March 2 at 6 p.m. Please contact our office for the latest info.
SUNDAY ~ (10 a.m.) “Parking Lot Praise” Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., or meet us online. (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group
MONDAY ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k-4th Grade
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering
WEDNESDAY ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
WEDNESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)
THURSDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
FRIDAY ~ (8:30 p.m.) Johnson Creek
SATURDAY ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and
Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
SATURDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School, (6 p.m. Ministry Discussion
MONDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship, (7 p.m.) Mission Society
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers, BIC Class
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (3:30 p.m.) Lenten Worship Service, (4:30 p.m.) Lenten Supper, Catechism, (6:30 p.m.) Worship Service, (7:30 p.m.) Elders
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
SUNDAY ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour
TUESDAY ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream), (7:15 p.m.) SHOW, YOW