Trinity Youth Cinnamon roll and brat Sale will be held May 8 during the Citywide Rummage Sale. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be available at 8 a.m. and brats will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, limited contact, cinnamon rolls, coffee, brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, condiments and water. Free-will donations support Trinity Youth's trip to the Youth Gathering in 2022.

Recommended for you

Load comments