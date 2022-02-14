CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)
403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills
Office: 920-648-2190
Pastor David Dukovan
Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.
Services will also be available at
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion
WEDNESDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Adult Bible Study
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551
920-648-5813
Office hours by appointment
Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV
Channel 994 or 98.
Visit us on Facebook to view weekly services and announcements.
SUNDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service
LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN
301 College St., Lake Mills
920-648-5412
office@lakemills
Rev. David Sobek
THURSDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Elders — Matt
SATURDAY ~ (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship
SUNDAY ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship
MONDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (7:30 p.m.) AA
LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST
271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills
920-648-2614
Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Reverend Edwin Vargas
Due to the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant,
all our worship services will be from the parking lot or online.
All youth groups and most church groups will be meeting virtually.
See our website or contact our church office for further information.
SUNDAY ~ (10 a.m.) “Parking Lot Praise” Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., or meet us online. Childrens Church, Sunday Groove, (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group — (virtual)
MONDAY ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k-4th Grade — (virtual), (7 p.m.) Book Club
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group (virtual)
REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills
(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500
Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas
email: info@realhopecc.com
Check the church website and Facebook page for
more information.
SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering
WEDNESDAY ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade
ROCK LAKE BAPTIST
191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-8998
Pastor Rob Stroup
email: rlbclm@gmail.com
Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.
ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK
Father Alex Carmel
Parish number
920-648-2468
web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)
MASS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
WEDNESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)
THURSDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills
FRIDAY ~ (8:30 p.m.) Johnson Creek
SATURDAY ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek
ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN
Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and
Douglas Tomhave
1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills
920-648-2235
Weekend Service on Ch. 994
SATURDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship
SUNDAY ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School
MONDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship
TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers, BIC Class, (7 p.m.) Finance Board
WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (3:30 p.m.) Catechism, (6:30 p.m.) Church Council
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA
346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills
920-648-2717
Pastor Mark Dressel
email: pastormark@trinitylm.com
Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live
SUNDAY ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour
TUESDAY ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals, (7 p.m.) Church Council Meeting
WEDNESDAY ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream), (7:15 p.m.) SHOW, YOW