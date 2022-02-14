CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)

403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills

Office: 920-648-2190

Pastor David Dukovan

Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.

Services will also be available at

christlutheranlakemills.org

SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion

WEDNESDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Adult Bible Study

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551

920-648-5813

ucclakemillswi@gmail.com

Office hours by appointment

Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV

Channel 994 or 98.

Visit us on Facebook to view weekly services and announcements.

SUNDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service

LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN

301 College St., Lake Mills

920-648-5412

office@lakemills

moravianchurch.org

Rev. David Sobek

THURSDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Elders — Matt

SATURDAY ~ (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship

SUNDAY ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship

MONDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing

WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (7:30 p.m.) AA

LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST

271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills

920-648-2614

office@lakemillsumc.org

www.lakemillsumc.org

Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Reverend Edwin Vargas

pastor@lakemillsumc.org

Due to the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant,

all our worship services will be from the parking lot or online.

All youth groups and most church groups will be meeting virtually.

See our website or contact our church office for further information. 

SUNDAY ~ (10 a.m.) “Parking Lot Praise” Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., or meet us online. Childrens Church, Sunday Groove, (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group — (virtual)

MONDAY ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k-4th Grade — (virtual), (7 p.m.) Book Club

WEDNESDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group (virtual)

REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills

(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500

www.realhopecc.com

Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas

email: info@realhopecc.com

Check the church website and Facebook page for

more information.

SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering

WEDNESDAY ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade

ROCK LAKE BAPTIST

191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills

920-648-8998

www.rlbclm.org

Pastor Rob Stroup

email: rlbclm@gmail.com

Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.

ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH

LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK

Father Alex Carmel

Parish number

920-648-2468

web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)

MASS SCHEDULE

TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills

WEDNESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)

THURSDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills

FRIDAY ~ (8:30 p.m.) Johnson Creek

SATURDAY ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills

SUNDAY ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek

ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN

Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and

Douglas Tomhave

1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills

920-648-2235

stpaullakemills.org

Weekend Service on Ch. 994

SATURDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship

SUNDAY ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School

MONDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship

TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers, BIC Class, (7 p.m.) Finance Board

WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (3:30 p.m.) Catechism, (6:30 p.m.) Church Council

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA

346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills

920-648-2717

trinitylm.com

Pastor Mark Dressel

email: pastormark@trinitylm.com

Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live

SUNDAY ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour

TUESDAY ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals, (7 p.m.) Church Council Meeting

WEDNESDAY ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream), (7:15 p.m.) SHOW, YOW

