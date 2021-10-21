The London Moravian Church, for their third quarter Joyful Noise mission project, sponsored the “Adopt a Dairy Cow” program through Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern WI. The congregation donated $860 and the congregation's administrative board matched that donation giving a grand total of $1,720 to Second Harvest Food Bank which services many food pantries throughout Wisconsin. The congregation decided to also donate boxes of breakfast cereal to go along with the milk and collected over 50 boxes of cereal which were donated to the Lake Mills and Cambridge Food pantries.
Pictured are Pastor Barbara Berg with the cereal donations and Janice Eillis who created a motivational image using a milk jug for each $10 donated.
The London congregation has quarterly mission projects which have included in 2021: financial help for sexually exploited girls through World Vision; Texas Rescue (winter storm) through American Red Cross; and, in the fourth quarter, Team Rubicon, providing financial support for a Veterans' group that helps those in need.