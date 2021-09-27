St. Francis of Assisi Parish will be holding their annual Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 3. at St. John the Baptist Church gym, 324 East North St., Jefferson.
Mass at St. John the Baptist Church will be held at 7 and 10:30 a.m. Large and small raffle tickets as well as food tickets will be sold beginning at 8:30 a.m. with food booths opening at 11 a.m. and will feature American, German, Italian and Mexican cuisine, baked potatoes and desserts.
Produce, bakery and craft items will also be sold along with children’s games, cake walk and a family photo opportunity.
Live Music by Tapestry will begin at 12:30 p.m. which is a collective group of five local musicians woven together in a multifaceted collection of musical styles and flavors.
The small raffle closes at 2 p.m., the large raffle will close at 2:45 p.m. with the winners being announced at 3 p.m.