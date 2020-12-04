The Dec. 24, 2020, Christmas Eve candle light service at the Mamre Moravian Church, N9014 Cty Hwy Q, Watertown has been canceled due to the world, state and county health issues. Our communities health and support of the Mamre Church are what is important. Thank you for understanding and we will see you in 2021. Any questions - please call 920-699-3272 and leave a message.
Mamre Moravian Church cancels Christmas Eve service
