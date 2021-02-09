Christ Lutheran Church will have Ash Wednesday worship service beginning Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Lenten services will continue through March 24. Maundy Thursday service will be April 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Good Friday service will be April 2 at 6:30 p.m. An Easter celebration will be April 4 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills.

Load comments