The Lake Mills Moravian Church will be providing a virtual presentation of Nine Lessons and Carols of Christmas. We realize that during this pandemic many will not be able to experience in person worship, so we are blessed to have the opportunity to present the Advent and Christmas story through the Lake Mills Moravian Church YouTube channel.
The Nine Lessons and Carols is a story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus as told in nine short Bible readings or lessons from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir anthems. Our hope is to bring light to our community during this time of pandemic. We hope you experience the light of Jesus through the sharing of these readings and music.
The virtual worship service will be available on the Lake Mills Moravian Church YouTube channel on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Search for “Lake Mills Moravian Church – YouTube” and select “Nine Lessons and Carols”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.