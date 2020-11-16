Christ Lutheran Church will hold their annual Thanksgiving Worship Service Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Advent Services will be held Wednesdays Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Rev. David Dukovan is the Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church located at 403 Mulberry Street.

