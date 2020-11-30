The Lake Mills United Methodist Church, welcomes you to join them Sundays at 10 a.m. for the “Parking Lot Praise.” Gather in the parking lot at 271 E. Prospect St., tune into radio station 87.9FM, services are led in worship by Pastor Edwin Vargas. If you choose not to attend in person, you can livestream or see recorded worship services through the Lake Mills UMC YouTube channel. Also, LMUMC, would like to invite the public to it's annual Live Nativity. A quiet still life of the Bethlehem Stable scene remembering the birth of Jesus. Dec. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Parking Lot Praise
