Christ Lutheran Church welcomes new Pastor

Reverend David Dukovan was installed on Aug. 9, 2020 as the new pastor at Christ Lutheran Church. Pastor Dukovan graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri in May 1999. He served two parishes in the Bowler area from 1999 to 2009. Since then, he has served as an interim and substitute pastor in the Ashippun area while working as an OR nurse at Aurora Hospital in Oconomowoc.
Pastor Dukovan is excited to be leading Christ Lutheran and looks forward to sharing the Gospel here in Lake Mills. He is available on Wednesdays at the church, 403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills or 920-648-2190. Or call him any time at 262-804-1087.
All are welcome to join the Christ Lutheran worship service and meet Reverend Dukovan on Sundays at 9 a.m. Social distancing and masking practiced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.