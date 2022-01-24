CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)

403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills

Office: 920-648-2190

Pastor David Dukovan

Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.

Services will also be

available at

christlutheranlakemills.org

SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion

WEDNESDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Adult Bible Study

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

307 W. Madison Street,

Lake Mills — 920-648-5813

ucclakemills.org

Office:

Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. — Noon

Pastor Larry E. Treece

Email: fcucclm@charter.net

Watch Pastor Larry’s weekly message on Channel 994 or 98 Wearing of masks is voluntary. Feel free to wear a mask if you are more comfortable doing so.

SUNDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service

LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN

301 College St., Lake Mills

920-648-5412

office@lakemills

moravianchurch.org

Rev. David Sobek

THURSDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Elders

SATURDAY ~ (4 p.m.) Drive-In Worship

SUNDAY ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship, (11 a.m.) Church Council

MONDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing

WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (3:15 p.m.) Discipleship, (6:30 p.m.) CEC Meeting, (7:30 p.m.) AA

LAKE MILLS

UNITED METHODIST

271 E. Prospect St.,

PO Box 216, Lake Mills

920-648-2614

office@lakemillsumc.org

www.lakemillsumc.org

Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Reverend Edwin Vargas

pastor@lakemillsumc.org

For the safety of all, effective immediately, masks will be required for all indoor worship service attendees.

SUNDAY ~ (10 a.m.) Worship in the sanctuary or from your vehicle in the LMUMC parking lot. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., Children’s Church, (11 a.m.) Sunday Groove, (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group

MONDAY ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k — 4th Grade

WEDNESDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group

REAL HOPE COMMUNITY

1345 Stonehedge Ln.,

Lake Mills

(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500

www.realhopecc.com

Pastors Craig Legel

and Russell Thomas

email: info@realhopecc.com

Check the church website and Facebook page for

more information.

SUNDAY ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering

WEDNESDAY ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade

ROCK LAKE BAPTIST

191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills

920-648-8998

www.rlbclm.org

Pastor Rob Stroup

email: rlbclm@gmail.com

Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.

ST. MARY MAGDELENE CHURCH

242 Williams St.,

Johnson Creek

Father Alex Carmel

Parish number

• 920-648-2468

web: St. Gabriel the

Archangel Parish

MASS SCHEDULE

TUESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills

WEDNESDAY ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)

THURSDAY ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills

FRIDAY ~ (8:30 p.m.) Johnson Creek

SATURDAY ~ (5 p.m.) Lake Mills

SUNDAY ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek

ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN

Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and

Douglas Tomhave

1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills

920-648-2235

stpaullakemills.org

Weekend Service on

Ch. 994

FRIDAY ~ (8 a.m.) School Chapel

SATURDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper

SUNDAY ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School, (11:45 a.m.) Voters Meeting

MONDAY ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship

TUESDAY ~ (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers, BIC Class

WEDNESDAY ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (3:30 p.m.) Catechism, (6:30 p.m.) Church Council

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA

346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills

920-648-2717

trinitylm.com

Pastor Mark Dressel

email: pastormark

@trinitylm.com

Worship Services

(In person & Live Streamed)

Sundays at 8:15 am. & 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m.

Live-stream services at

www.trinitylm.com/live

SUNDAY ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour

TUESDAY ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals

WEDNESDAY ~ (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream), (7:15 p.m.) SHOW, YOW

