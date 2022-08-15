The Club 55 Senior Center Apple Fest is planned for Wednesday, September 28. This is also our Annual Meeting and a chance to meet the Advisory Board. One of our Board members terms has expired, and she will be leaving. Peggy Draeger was our Charter Vice President when Club 55 started in 2016. Her work as a Dane County Case Manager for the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center in Sun Prairie prevents her from attending our meetings. Thank you, Peggy, for your help and dedication to get a senior center in Lake Mills off the ground.

We are hoping for good weather so we can again hold our Apple Fest outside behind the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street. Our dessert picnic will feature pie, ice cream, apple cider, and other desserts. Come to gather with friends, meet the Board, tour the building, and sign up for a door prize. Club 55 Senior Center is a great place to gather with friends, enjoy a game of cards or crafts, Pickleball, use the exercise equipment, play bingo, and many other activities. Come and find out what it is all about.