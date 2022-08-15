The Club 55 Senior Center Apple Fest is planned for Wednesday, September 28. This is also our Annual Meeting and a chance to meet the Advisory Board. One of our Board members terms has expired, and she will be leaving. Peggy Draeger was our Charter Vice President when Club 55 started in 2016. Her work as a Dane County Case Manager for the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center in Sun Prairie prevents her from attending our meetings. Thank you, Peggy, for your help and dedication to get a senior center in Lake Mills off the ground.
We are hoping for good weather so we can again hold our Apple Fest outside behind the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street. Our dessert picnic will feature pie, ice cream, apple cider, and other desserts. Come to gather with friends, meet the Board, tour the building, and sign up for a door prize. Club 55 Senior Center is a great place to gather with friends, enjoy a game of cards or crafts, Pickleball, use the exercise equipment, play bingo, and many other activities. Come and find out what it is all about.
Club 55 Senior Center was reviewed in June for Accreditation for the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). We were reviewed in nine areas of management to ensure the program is operating at the highest of standards. Our review involved Recreation Department Staff, Club 55’s Board and volunteers. This is a critical step in building ties to the community and education stakeholders about our local senior center. We were successful in all areas and are hoping our Accreditation Documents will arrive so we will be able to share our award on the 28. Come celebrate with us!
• Bingo will be in Commons Park this Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Pick up your Bia meal in the park
• Kayaking will meet at Bartels Beach at 9 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 19
• Free exercise with Diane at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
• Make a personalized greeting card with Pat, Thursdays at 10:45 a.m.
• Pickleball at 10 a.m. in the RLAC gym on Monday
• Cardio Drumming at 10 a.m. in the RLAC gym on Wednesday
Come in and sign up or call 920-728-2176 for Joan Johnson’s Mystery Antiques presentation to be given on Thursday, Aug. 25. Participation is limited to 15.