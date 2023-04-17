Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
April 17 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole 1 p.m., Mystery Antiques! 1 p.m. (please sign up in advance at Club 55- limit of 15 people), Grief 101, (Community Event) 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, Upper Community Room, No cost to attend.
April 18 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games 11 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m. (We welcome new players)
April 19 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Pickleball 1 p.m.
April 20 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., NEW Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book:
The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. It's not too late to join us. Finish reading the book and we will meet at 11 a.m. and walk/talk for 30 minutes, then meet for 30 minutes to discuss the book, NEW Euchre! 12:30 p.m.
April 24 Pickleball 10:00 am, Greeting Card Making with Pat 11:00 am, Corn Hole/bags 1:00 pm, When the weather is nice we will play outside!
April 25 Exercise Class with Diane 10:00 am, Board Games 11:00 am, Canasta 12:30 pm
April 26 Cardio Drumming 10:00 am, Bingo 1:00 pm
April 27 Exercise Class with Diane 10:00 am, 5 Crowns/Bunco/Puzzles 11:00 am, NEW Euchre! 12:30 pm, Join us!
Future Special Events
Rummage Sale May 5th & 6th, ways to help with our Annual Fundraiser - Bring in your unwanted items, help sort and price items, sign up to work the sale, Make a sweet treat to add to the bake sale, help with the concession stand
May 10 Footcare 9:00 am-12:00 pm (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date 6/14, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 am-12:00 pm, provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 6/14) Drop in, no reservations needed.
May 16 Mother’s Day Celebration: Ice Cream Social -12:30-2:30 p.m., Enjoy ice cream, socialize and join us to watch the Lake Mills High School Show Choir perform at 1:15 p.m.! Donations welcome.
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling (Community Event) 8-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
June 20 Father’s Day Celebration: Madison Mallards Baseball Game! Sign up coming soon.
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).