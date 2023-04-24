Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
May 1 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m. (Graduation Cards), Corn Hole 1 p.m.
May 2 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., Yes Diane is back live!, Board Games 11 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m. (We welcome new players)
May 3 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Pickleball 1 p.m.
May 4 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m.
May 5 & May 6 Rummage Sale – Club 55 Fundraiser, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rummage Sale May 5th & 6th, ways to help with our Annual Fundraiser - bring in your unwanted items, help sort and price items, sign up to work the sale: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make a sweet treat to add to the bake sale, help with the concession stand, Sloppy Joes, Chips, drinks
Concessions: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. 2 p.m.
May 10 - Footcare 9 a.m - noon (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date June 14, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-noon, provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday June 14) Drop in, no reservations needed.
May 16 Mother’s Day Celebration: Ice Cream Social -12:30-2:30 p.m., enojy ice cream, socialize and join us to watch the Lake Mills High School Show Choir perform at 1:15 p.m. Donations welcome.
May 25 New Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book:
The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse. It's not too late to join us. Read the book and join us at 11 a.m. to walk, then talk about the book at 11:20 a.m. Or just join us for book discussion at 11:20 a.m.
June 2 Kayaking starts at 9:00 am on Rock Lake! Weather permitting.
June 6 Jefferson County Literacy Council, (Community Event) JCLC presentation by Pam Waters, 11-12 p.m.
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling (Community Event) 8:00-11:00 am at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
June 20 Father’s Day Celebration: Madison Mallards Baseball Game! Sign up coming soon.
· Debb Lins, (Community Event) Opening Doors Together, LLC, Child & Family Therapist - 1st & 3rd Friday Coffee with Vets from 8:00-9:30 AM and the new Saturday Coffee with Veterans at 7:00 AM-8:30 AM at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant.
· Coffee VanGo (Community Event) - Free coffee for Veterans on Thursdays.
The Rummage Sale/our big Fundraiser, is coming soon. We started sorting and pricing many items that have come in. One man's junk is another man's treasure as they say. Donate your treasurers to Club 55 and help us raise some $$$. We will also have a bake sale for all of you wonderful Bakers. Please package your desserts for the sale. Sloppy Joes are on the menu for our concession stand. The concessions will be offered on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m - 2 p.m. Your donations and help are appreciated.
Thank You Joan for sharing your mystery items with us. Joan has renamed her program to Mystery Items from the past and their stories. She had many old treasures and explained what they were and how they were used. It was very interesting to hear her stories and see so many unique items. We hope to see more of you at the next one.
We are still looking for a day and time to get Mahjong started. Email or leave a message on the Club 55 phone 920-728-2176 if you are interested.
The new book for Book Club is The Code of the Wodehouse by P.G. Wodehouse. Read the book and meet with us on May 25 at 11 a.m. We will walk for 15 minutes and then discuss the book at 11:20. If you do not want to walk you can just meet us at 11:20 a.m. We may walk outside if weather permits.
Corn Hole on Mondays will be moved outside weather permitting. Otherwise join us in the gym.
Here are the weekly Club 55 events to mark on your calendar:
Do you have some free time and love flowers or just want to help out in the community, this may be the opportunity for you!