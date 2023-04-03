Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
April 6 Exercise Class 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11a.m., NEW Euchre! 12:30 p.m.
Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
April 6 Exercise Class 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11a.m., NEW Euchre! 12:30 p.m.
April 10 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making w/Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole/Bags 1 p.m., Highway Clean Up - Help keep Lake Mills Clean! (Community Event) sponsored by Legendary Lake Mills, 3:30-5:30 pm, meet at Upper Tyranena Park at 3:30. Help clean up the highway and celebrate with pizza! Everyone is invited and welcome to help.
April 11 Exercise Class 10 a.m., Board Games 10:35 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
April 12 Footcare 9 a.m. — 12 p.m (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date 5/10, Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 5/10) Drop in, no reservations needed, Bingo 1 p.m. Bring a gift, wrapped or not
April 13 5 Crowns/Bunco/Puzzles 11 a.m., NEW Euchre 12:30 p.m.
April 17 Mystery Antiques! 1 p.m., (sign up in advance at Club 55- limit of 15 people), Grief 101 6:30 p.m. L.D. Fargo Library, Upper Community Room
April 20 NEW Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club, Join us in reading the book: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. It's not too late to join us. Finish reading the book and we will meet at 11 a.m. and walk/talk for 30 minutes, then meet for 30 minutes to discuss the book.
May 10 Footcare 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel), Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 6/14) Drop in, no reservations needed.
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.