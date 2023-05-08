Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
The Rummage Sale/our big Fundraiser, was a great success! Thanks to everyone who helped price items, set up the gym, run the sale, sell concessions, bake tasty treats, organize items, and clean up after.
May 11 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco/Puzzles 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m.
May 15 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making w/Pat 11 a.m. (Graduation Cards), Corn Hole 1 p.m.
May 16 Mother’s Day Celebration: Ice Cream Social -12:30-2:30 p.m., enjoy ice cream, socialize and join us to watch the Lake Mills High School Show Choir perform at 1:15 p.m. Donations welcome. Exercise class with Diane 10 a.m., Board games 11 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
May 17 Cardio drumming 10 a.m., Pickleball 1 p.m.
May 18 Exercise class with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m.
May 25 New Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book: The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse. It’s not too late to join us. Read the book and join us at 11 a.m. to walk, then talk about the book at 11:20 a.m. Or just join us for book discussion at 11:20 a.m.
June 2 Kayaking starts at 9 a.m. on Rock Lake! Weather permitting.
June 6 Jefferson County Literacy Council, (Community Event) JCLC presentation by Pam Waters, 11-12 p.m.
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling (Community Event) 8:00-11:00 am at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
June 14 Footcare 9 a.m. — noon (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date July 12., Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m. — noon, provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday July 12) Drop in, no reservations needed.
June 20 Father’s Day Celebration: Madison Mallards Baseball Game! Sign up coming soon.
Debb Lins, (Community Event) Opening Doors Together, LLC, Child & Family Therapist — 1st & 3rd Friday Coffee with Vets from 8:00-9:30 AM and the new Saturday Coffee with Veterans at 7:00 AM-8:30 AM at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant.
Coffee VanGo (Community Event) — Free coffee for Veterans on Thursdays.
Club 55-LM Senior Center has been chosen for the round up at the Lake Mills Market for the month of June. When you round up your extra change when you check out at the register, you are supporting Club 55.