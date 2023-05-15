Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:

  • May 18 Exercise class with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m., Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m. (Thank You cards), Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m., When the weather is nice we will play outside!
  • 5/23 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games 11 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
  • 5/24 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Bingo 1 p.m. 
  • 5/25 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., NEW Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book: The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse. Read the book and join us at 11 a.m. to walk, then talk about the book at 11:20 a.m. Or just join us for book discussion at 11:20, Bunco/5 Crowns/Puzzles 11 a.m., Euchre! 12:30 p.m.