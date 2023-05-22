Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
5/22 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m., When the weather is nice we will play outside!
5/23 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games 11 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
5/24 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Bingo 1 p.m.
5/25 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., NEW Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book: The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse. Read the book and join us at 11 a.m. to walk, then talk about the book at 11:20 a.m. Or just join us for book discussion at 11:20, Bunco/5 Crowns/Puzzles 11 a.m., Euchre! 12:30 p.m.
5/29 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m.
5/30 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games/Dominoes 11 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m. (We welcome new players)
5/31 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Pickleball 1 p.m.
Future Special Events
ROUND UP AT THE LAKE MILLS MARKET FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE
6/1 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., Bunco/5 Crowns 11 a.m., Euchre! 12:30 p.m.
6/2 Kayaking starts at 9 a.m., launch at Bartel’s Beach! Weather permitting. Get your na.m.e on our text group to get updates.
6/6 Jefferson County Literacy Council, (Community Event) JCLC presentation by Pa.m. Waters, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.
6/7 The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will provide vouchers to eligible seniors 12 -1:30 p.m.
6/10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling (Community Event) 8-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
6/14 Footcare 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date 7/12
6/14 Free Blood Pressure Screening 9-11 a.m., provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 7/12) Drop in, no reservations needed.
6/20 Father’s Day Celebration: Save the Date!
Mallards Trip- You may now go online and sign up for the Mallards Game on June 20! Your ticket includes all you care to eat and drink and a Mallards Hat. Transportation fee will be collected upon entering the bus, $5. Ticket, soda and food is $34 and ticket, beer and food is $46.
Open this link, scroll down and Buy Tickets! Bring your spouse, son/daughter or friend. Under the area of interest choose the duck blind reserved seats. Business name is Club 55 Senior Center. Questions call Jane at 920-728-2176 or stop in at Club 55 and sign up.
Debb Lins, (Community Event) Opening Doors Together, LLC, Child & Fa.m.ily Therapist — 1st & 3rd Friday Coffee with Vets from 8:00-9:30 a.m. and the new Saturday Coffee with Veterans at 7-8:30 a.m. at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant.
Coffee VanGo (Community Event) — Free coffee for Veterans on Thursdays.
Club 55-LM Senior Center has been chosen for the round up at the Lake Mills Market for the month of June. When you round up your extra change when you check out at the register, you are supporting Club 55.