Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
May 4 Exercise Class with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m.
May 5 & May 6 Rummage Sale — Club 55 Fundraiser, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Rummage Sale May 5th & 6th, ways to help with our Annual Fundraiser — bring in your unwanted items, help sort and price items, sign up to work the sale: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make a sweet treat to add to the bake sale, help with the concession stand, Sloppy Joes, Chips, drinks; Concessions: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. 2 p.m.
May 10 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Footcare 9 a.m — noon (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date June 14, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-noon, provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday June 14) Drop in, no reservations needed, Bingo 1 p.m.
May 11 Exercise Class wit hDiane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco/Puzzles 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m.
May 16 Mother’s Day Celebration: Ice Cream Social -12:30-2:30 p.m., enjoy ice cream, socialize and join us to watch the Lake Mills High School Show Choir perform at 1:15 p.m. Donations welcome.
May 25 New Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book: The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse. It’s not too late to join us. Read the book and join us at 11 a.m. to walk, then talk about the book at 11:20 a.m. Or just join us for book discussion at 11:20 a.m.
June 2 Kayaking starts at 9 a.m. on Rock Lake! Weather permitting.
June 6 Jefferson County Literacy Council, (Community Event) JCLC presentation by Pam Waters, 11-12 p.m.
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling (Community Event) 8:00-11:00 am at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
June 14 Footcare 9 a.m. - noon (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date July 12., Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m. - noon, provided by Fort HealthCare (future blood pressure screening Wednesday July 12) Drop in, no reservations needed.
June 20 Father’s Day Celebration: Madison Mallards Baseball Game! Sign up coming soon.
Debb Lins, (Community Event) Opening Doors Together, LLC, Child & Family Therapist — 1st & 3rd Friday Coffee with Vets from 8:00-9:30 AM and the new Saturday Coffee with Veterans at 7:00 AM-8:30 AM at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant.
Coffee VanGo (Community Event) — Free coffee for Veterans on Thursdays.
The Rummage Sale/our big Fundraiser, is this week!
Please stop in and sign up to help with the Rummage Sale. We need help with setting up, working the sale and baking for the Bake Sale. Sloppy Joes and Pulled Pork Sandwiches are on the menu for our concession stand. Concessions will be offered on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Your donations and help are very much appreciated!
Club 55-LM Senior Center has been chosen for the round up at the Lake Mills Market for the month of June. When you round up your extra change when you check out at the register, you are supporting Club 55.