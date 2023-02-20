Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:

Feb. 23 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11a.m., NEW Euchre 112 p.m., We have had many asking for Euchre. Let's see if this time works for you. NEW Book Club, 12 p.m., Come and join us! We will choose a book and set up frequency to meet!