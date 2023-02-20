Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
Feb. 23 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11a.m., NEW Euchre 112 p.m., We have had many asking for Euchre. Let's see if this time works for you. NEW Book Club, 12 p.m., Come and join us! We will choose a book and set up frequency to meet!
Feb. 27 Pickleball 10:00 am, Greeting Card Making with Pat 11:00 am, Corn Hole/bags 1:00 pm
Feb. 28 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
March 1 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Bingo 1 p.m. (Black out Bingo prize will be a Free ticket to the St. Francis St. Patrick's Day Dinner, Donated by Sally Kressin)
March 2 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m.
March 8 Footcare 9 a.m. — noon, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m. to noon, provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 4/12) Drop in, no reservations needed
March 19 St. Patrick's Day Dinner 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Francis Center, Adults $4, Children 6-12 $7, under 5 free. A complete Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixins.
March 31 The Deadline for the Photo Contest offered by The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills — details are at Club 55!
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8:00-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).