Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
March 16 Exercise Class 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day Lunch: Door open at noon, lunch 12:15 — 1 p.m., music by HORSE from 1-2 p.m. Cost os $3., make reservations online or at Club 55 Senior Center.
March 18 Big Band Swing Dance at RLAC 7-9 p.m. offered by RLAC (Community Event) lessons at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending, would you like a ride to and from the Dance? Amy Litscher made arrangements for pick up, drop off and tickets. Please respond back with your name and phone number.
March 19 St. Patrick’s Day Dinner 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. St. Francis Center, Adults $4, Children 6-12 $7, under 5 free. A complete Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixins.
March 20 Pickelball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making 11 a.m., Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m.
March 21 Exercise Class 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
March 22 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Pickleball 1 p.m.
March 23 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., New Euchre 12:30 p.m.
March 30 Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. You will read ONLY the first half of the book. We will meet on 3/30 at 11 a.m. and walk/talk for 30 minutes, then meet for 30 minutes to discuss the book. Sounds like a blast, join us!
March 31 The Deadline for the Photo Contest offered by The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills — details are at Club 55!
April 12 Footcare 9 a.m. — 12 p.m (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date 5/10, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 5/10) Drop in, no reservations needed
April 17 Mystery Antiques! 1 p.m., (sign up in advance at Club 55- limit of 15 people)
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).