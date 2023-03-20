Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
March 20 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making 11 a.m., Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m.
March 21 Exercise Class 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
March 22 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Pickleball 1 p.m., First Congregational Church Chicken ala King Eat-In or Take-out Dinner (10) 4:30 - 7 p.m., 307 Madison Street, Lake Mills
March 23 Exercise Class 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., New Euchre 12:30 p.m.
March 27 Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m.
March 28 Exercise Class 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
March 29 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Bingo 1 p.m.
March 30 Exercise Class 10 a.m., Book Club 11 a.m., Walk and Talk Book Club. Join us in reading the book: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. You will read ONLY the first half of the book. We will meet on 3/30 at 11 a.m. and walk/talk for 30 minutes, then meet for 30 minutes to discuss the book, 5Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., Euchre 12:30 p.m.
March 31 The Deadline for the Photo Contest offered by The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills — details are at Club 55!
April 12 Brewer Opener and Game @Club 55, details TBA, Footcare 9 a.m. — 12 p.m (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date 5/10, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 5/10) Drop in, no reservations needed
April 17 Mystery Antiques! 1 p.m., (sign up in advance at Club 55- limit of 15 people), Grief 101 6:30 p.m. L.D. Fargo Library
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).
