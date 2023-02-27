Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:

A note from Carol Burrows: Valentine’s Day 2023 will forever be a memory for me. My retirement from Club 55 Senior Center was an ‘Over-the-Top’ celebration of creating a space for older adults to gather. Thank you for coming to celebrate with us and honoring our efforts toward nurturing the residents of this community. I am not going away but will remain in the background working toward my quest for a facility that provides a place for all ages, one that encourages an active lifestyle that includes a gathering spot to socialize. If you have not visited Club 55 yet come in and see what it is all about.