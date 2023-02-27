Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:
A note from Carol Burrows: Valentine’s Day 2023 will forever be a memory for me. My retirement from Club 55 Senior Center was an ‘Over-the-Top’ celebration of creating a space for older adults to gather. Thank you for coming to celebrate with us and honoring our efforts toward nurturing the residents of this community. I am not going away but will remain in the background working toward my quest for a facility that provides a place for all ages, one that encourages an active lifestyle that includes a gathering spot to socialize. If you have not visited Club 55 yet come in and see what it is all about.
Feb. 28 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
March 1 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Bingo 1 p.m. (Black out Bingo prize will be a Free ticket to the St. Francis St. Patrick's Day Dinner, Donated by Sally Kressin)
March 2 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., NEW Book Club rescheduled 12 p.m., once a month meet, choose a book and share, NEW Euchre 12 p.m., if you are interested in playing, join us. 5:30 - 7 p.m. Free/Community Soup Supper at St. Francis Center
March 6 Pickelball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole/Bags 1 p.m.
March 7 Exercise Class 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
March 8 Footcare 9 a.m. — noon, Call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel, Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m. to noon, provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 4/12) Drop in, no reservations needed, Pickleball 1 p.m.
March 9 Exercise Class 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m., New Euchre 12 p.m.
March 19 St. Patrick's Day Dinner 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Francis Center, Adults $4, Children 6-12 $7, under 5 free. A complete Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixins.
March 31 The Deadline for the Photo Contest offered by The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills — details are at Club 55!
April 12 Footcare 9 a.m. - 12 p.m (call for appointment 920-728-2176, bring $15 and a towel) Future date 5/10, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 5/10) Drop in, no reservations needed
April 17 Mystery Antiques! 1 p.m., (sign up in advance at Club 55- limit of 15 people)
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).