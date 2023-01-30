Feb. 5 Souper Bowl Sunday at St. Francis Parish Hall sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills. The Souper Bowl is held in the St. Francis Parish Hall begins at 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Purchase price for a handmade bowl is $15.00, complete with soup, bread, drinks and varied desserts.
Feb. 6 Pickleball 10 a.m., Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole/bags 1 p.m.
Feb. 7 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., Board Games 10:45 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 Footcare 9: a.m. - noon (call for appointment, bring $15 and a towel), Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m. - noon, provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 3/8) Drop in, no reservations needed, Pickleball 1 p.m.
Feb.9 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m.
Feb. 14 Valentines Day - Carol Burrows retirement party! 12:00(noon) - 2:30 p.m., wear your red or pink!
March 8 Footcare 9 a.m. - noon, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30a.m. to noon, provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 4/12) Drop in, no reservations needed
March 31 The Deadline for the Photo Contest offered by The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills - details are at Club 55!
June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8:00-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills
We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).