Club 55: Calendar of events

Club 55 Senior Center invites you to events they have scheduled. Here are the weekly events to mark on your calendar:

Feb. 9 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m.

Feb. 13 Pickleball 10 a.m.
Greeting Card Making with Pat 11 a.m., Corn Hole/Bags 1 p.m.

Feb. 14 Valentines Day — Carol Burrows retirement party! 12:00(noon) — 2:30 p.m., wear your red or pink! Free lunch and socializing.

Feb. 15 Cardio Drumming 10 a.m., Bingo 1 p.m.,

Feb. 16 Exercise with Diane 10 a.m., 5 Crowns/Bunco 11 a.m.

March 8 Footcare 9 a.m. — noon, Free Blood Pressure Screening 10:30 a.m. to noon, provided by Fort Health Care (future blood pressure screening Wednesday 4/12) Drop in, no reservations needed

March 31 The Deadline for the Photo Contest offered by The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills — details are at Club 55!

June 10 Jefferson County Electronics & Appliance Recycling 8:00-11 a.m. at the Light & Water Department, 155 Industrial Ave., Lake Mills

We are an accredited Senior Center through WASC (Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers).