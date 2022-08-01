I attended a family gathering on Saturday at my daughter and son-in-laws’ house being held so we could visit with a granddaughter and her husband who flew in from Maryland for the weekend. There were relatives from both sides of the family and my reason for mentioning this is that I was the oldest person there. It was a snapshot of the circle of life and of four generations of our family and reminded me of how quickly time passes.
As I thought of how to start this week’s newsletter and focus on the month of August and its’ hot summer days, I thought of being a child on the farm when it was my brothers’ and my job to take water or lemonade out to the field for Dad while he was baling. We walked out with a quart jar (yep, glass) no YETI insulated mugs in that era. We were too young to drive tractor and not strong enough to help unload the wagon…life brings us full circle if we are lucky.
August at Club 55 continues with a comfortable air-conditioned room for all of our activities. Come join the fun this Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1-2:30 p.m., for bingo in the gym at the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street. It is a great way to visit with friends and maybe win some of the great prizes. This is a free game.
Our Foot Care for August is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Our nurse Deb has extended her appointments a bit, so she doesn’t get behind and have people waiting. Call 920-728-2176 for an appointment, bring your own towel, $15. Fort HealthCare is also providing blood pressure checks during the hours of 9-11 on Foot Care days (the second Wednesday of each month). Appointments are not required for blood pressure checks so stop in and have yours taken. This is open to anyone who would like to monitor their overall health and a good way to be reassured.