I attended a family gathering on Saturday at my daughter and son-in-laws’ house being held so we could visit with a granddaughter and her husband who flew in from Maryland for the weekend. There were relatives from both sides of the family and my reason for mentioning this is that I was the oldest person there. It was a snapshot of the circle of life and of four generations of our family and reminded me of how quickly time passes.

As I thought of how to start this week’s newsletter and focus on the month of August and its’ hot summer days, I thought of being a child on the farm when it was my brothers’ and my job to take water or lemonade out to the field for Dad while he was baling. We walked out with a quart jar (yep, glass) no YETI insulated mugs in that era. We were too young to drive tractor and not strong enough to help unload the wagon…life brings us full circle if we are lucky.