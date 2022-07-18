Thursday, July 14, was designated Senior Day at the Jefferson County Fair. It was a day to provide information for older adults to those attending the fair. Sometimes neighbors or the children of seniors pass along news about services provided. Club 55 members took a shift both morning and afternoon to hand out our rack cards which has our information on it. We were part of the Fort HealthCare tent along with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department. People like to collect free hand-outs so it was a great way for us to get the word out. Senior Centers from Watertown and Jefferson were also represented. Thanks to Diane Lunde, our liaison from Fort HealthCare, for arranging our space as well as her ongoing communication about other Senior Centers in our area.
I had not attended the Fair for a few years and wished that I had more time to see the animals and exhibits. I had forgotten that there is so much more than the food and the rides. It truly is a time for folks to come together and catch up or see what is new and exciting in the variety of exhibits. Whether you are thinking about purchasing a new garden shed for your back yard or redecorating your home you will find the information you need.
I was too young to be part of the 4-H group and to show cattle at the fair when we lived on the farm before moving to Lake Mills, but it was a big part of my families’ summer, especially my dad’s, as he was forever a farmer at heart. I do remember a sewing group that met with 4-H projects which may have influenced my love of sewing.
Our Club 55 room at RLAC now has air conditioning! Thanks to Ben and Jane from the Recreation Department for working on the installation and retrofitting it to the existing window. Come in to cool off and enjoy time playing a game or visiting. Just sign into the book on the cart in the hallway so we know that you are here. It provides us with attendance numbers and allows us to know who is in the building if there is an emergency of any sort.