Commons Park was filled with activity and lots of smiles last Wednesday. We had a great turnout for the Elderly People Appreciation Day which was the brainchild of Molly Krull. Molly just finished sixth grade and planned and organized the evening as the final project for her social studies class. Students were to write about something they could do to change the world. The idea is that many of the elderly in our community can feel disconnected from the rest of the community and she wanted them to feel appreciated. She certainly achieved that goal! There were treats for all as well as flowers, and a raffle to enter. There were full picnic tables in the shelter as well as those who had brought their own chairs. Her social studies teacher, Nate Olson, as well as other teachers, and Dr. Tonya Olson, District Administrator attended.
Some of the comments were about how nice it was to be in the park with someone to visit with and an activity especially for them, meeting new friends and visiting with old ones. Many stayed to hear the Lake Mills City Band which was also a special concert with music specifically chosen to honor Karl Anderson, a long time Lake Mills resident, who died at the age of 103. It was a full evening that seemed to create awareness of those who have paved the path for us. It is also the reason that Club 55 Senior Center was started in 2016…to provide a gathering place for older adults.
More good news for our senior center is that the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) Review Team has approved our application for Accreditation which will become official soon. WASC was Chartered in 1983 and continues to expand in membership and has a strong foundation and network for support for its’ members. This is a huge honor for Lake Mills…stay tuned!
Kayaking has resumed on Friday mornings. This week they will meet at Sandy Beach at 9 a.m. Bring your kayak, life preserver, hat, sunscreen, you know the drill! Call 920-728-2176 for more information.
Calling all euchre players…again! It seems that we have a lot of euchre players who want to play but are having a hard time committing to an afternoon. Please call 920-728-2176 or stop in to leave your phone number so we know that you are interested in playing…Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.