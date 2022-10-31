Club 55 opened their doors on Nov. 10, 2016, in the lower level of the First Congregational Church after a city-wide search for a gathering space. We have come a long way in six years. It has been an interesting journey and we continue to do our best to provide that is welcoming, fulfilling, creative, educational, supportive, and entertaining. Our community deserves a space that fills the needs of all ages, so we continue to tweak our programming to accommodate that expectation.

Now that colder weather is on its’ way with messy sidewalks and slippery conditions, think about coming into the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) to do your walking. We are open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mon. thru Thurs., and after you sign in the log in the hallway outside our room, you may walk in the halls or use the treadmills and other exercise equipment. It is a safe way to continue your walking without fear of falling. While you are here come in and say hi and see what is happening in our room. You might see friends you know or meet someone new.