Club 55 opened their doors on Nov. 10, 2016, in the lower level of the First Congregational Church after a city-wide search for a gathering space. We have come a long way in six years. It has been an interesting journey and we continue to do our best to provide that is welcoming, fulfilling, creative, educational, supportive, and entertaining. Our community deserves a space that fills the needs of all ages, so we continue to tweak our programming to accommodate that expectation.
Now that colder weather is on its’ way with messy sidewalks and slippery conditions, think about coming into the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) to do your walking. We are open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mon. thru Thurs., and after you sign in the log in the hallway outside our room, you may walk in the halls or use the treadmills and other exercise equipment. It is a safe way to continue your walking without fear of falling. While you are here come in and say hi and see what is happening in our room. You might see friends you know or meet someone new.
Thinking about Christmas gifts for that person that is hard to buy for? How about a Club 55 t-shirt? Stop in and see our shirts that are perfect for exercise or just everyday wear. They have our name on the front and come in blue, red, and bright yellow which is great for the biker in your life. It is a Hi-Vis yellow and great to see that there is a bicycle ahead. Lots of adult sizes…just $15 and proceeds support Club 55.
The days are beckoning us to think about what we can do indoors now that Fall is here. How about a card game…Euchre anyone? We seem to have so many that want to play but don’t want to make a trip here and then find that there are not enough to have a game. Euchre is planned for Thursday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. Call and tell us you want to play, leave your phone number, and we will try our best to make it happen. Call us at 920-728-2176
The News Blast is sent out each Monday to give you the week’s happenings and events to come and put on your calendars as reminders. We don’t want you to miss anything.
Club 55 Senior Center serves our community as a gathering place for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.