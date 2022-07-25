More good news and a reason to visit our Senior Center…Fort HealthCare will again be offering free blood pressure checks. Our first date is Wednesday, Aug. 10, which is also the date that foot care is offered. I will get times and whether appointments are required information for you. It will be in the morning during foot care for a two-hour period. This is another great service offered to help us take care of our bodies and stay healthy.
We are very excited to plan for our annual Club 55 Senior Center membership meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28. This annual Apple Fest is a chance to come together and visit with old friends and meet new residents who have chosen Lake Mills as their home. We are often asked how to become a member of Club 55 and the answer is to just show up! There is no fee, and we are always glad that you decided to find out what is happening here.
We are also hoping that we will be able to announce our Official Accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) on Sept. 28. Our WASC Review Team submits our application after their June visit here and thought it would be official by September.
Many neighboring community senior centers are entities of the city government and are supported by them. Club 55 was started as an independent gathering space in the lower level of the First Congregation UCC Church in 2016 and remained there for three years. We were supported by donations and paid rent and insurance as well as the day-to-day needs we wanted to offer older adults. In 2019 Club 55 was offered the chance to come under the umbrella of the Lake Mills Area School District Recreation Department. We saw this as a chance to provide sustainability for moving into the future. We are now located in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street, where we also pay rent.
As we move forward, we hope to have a facility that offers more space so it can be used as a venue for our growing community and provide multi-generational use. We need to provide staffing for a full-time director as other communities do who can dedicate efforts to communicate to the residents of Lake Mills that we have a space for them that enriches their lives.
Our Club 55’s mission is to serve the community as a gathering space for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.