More good news and a reason to visit our Senior Center…Fort HealthCare will again be offering free blood pressure checks. Our first date is Wednesday, Aug. 10, which is also the date that foot care is offered. I will get times and whether appointments are required information for you. It will be in the morning during foot care for a two-hour period. This is another great service offered to help us take care of our bodies and stay healthy.

We are very excited to plan for our annual Club 55 Senior Center membership meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28. This annual Apple Fest is a chance to come together and visit with old friends and meet new residents who have chosen Lake Mills as their home. We are often asked how to become a member of Club 55 and the answer is to just show up! There is no fee, and we are always glad that you decided to find out what is happening here.