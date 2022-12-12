Did you sing this as you read it? It is definitely a wonderful time of the year.
We were so excited to start the Holidays off with the Santa Cruise in Lake Geneva. The Bank of Lake Mills contributed to the cost of the transportation so participant costs were very affordable. We had 73 members join us for a terrific dinner, Christmas music, a wonderful light display and a cruise on the lake in a heated boat. Lake Geneva Cruise Line and Pier 290 definitely have a great Santa Cruise experience. I suggest if you want a family experience you may want to check it out and take those grandkids!
The Club 55 Holiday Party is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 12:00- 2:30 p.m. in the RLAC gym. Plan to join us for complimentary soup and sandwich and of course, holiday cookies. Rich Fronek will play holiday music on the piano, and the High School Show Choir will perform for us at 1p.m. Enter for a chance to win $25 & $50 Chamber Bucks! This event is sponsored by the Lake Mills Community Foundation. Please join us for some Holiday Cheer!
The soup bowls for the Souper Bowl Party have arrived! If you can hold a brush you can paint a bowl. Club 55 will host a paint party on Dec. 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. in our Club 55 room at the Rock Lake Activity Center. Join us and try a new skill to support the Lake Mills Arts Alliance fundraiser! We are looking for some plastic 5 quart ice cream buckets if you have some to donate for the paint party. Just drop them off at Club 55.
All bowls are painted, then fired and available for you to take home when you buy a ticket to the Souper Bowl Party on Feb. 5. You can find the bowl you painted or choose one that someone else painted. All bowls are unique and painted by community members.
Carol Burrows is now happily happily retired (for the 2nd time) She stepped down from her Club 55 job officially in November but remains on the Board. She will now be able to join in on all activities as a participant and not have to work. We thank her from the bottom of our hearts for all that she has done for Club 55 and the community. Carol will now be able to enjoy the benefits of all the work that she has put into this program.
Would you like to be a Club 55 volunteer? We need your help. If you have some free time and/or knowledge of a particular program let me know. Our volunteers will be available to partner with you to find a volunteering job that meets your talents and schedule. Diane Fronek has been teaching and running the exercise program to keep us all fit! Pat Forest teaches the Greeting card class and shares her many great ideas! MaryAnn Zwaska volunteers to set up the corn hole equipment. We have many volunteers that help set up for bingo, our holiday party and the rummage sale. The pickleballers volunteer as a group, to set up, take down and teach new players the game! We need greeters and event facilitators. Stop by and let us know your interest.
If you have not filled out a membership form, stop by Club 55 and do so. You can enjoy a cup of coffee and treats from time to time!