Did you sing this as you read it? It is definitely a wonderful time of the year.

We were so excited to start the Holidays off with the Santa Cruise in Lake Geneva. The Bank of Lake Mills contributed to the cost of the transportation so participant costs were very affordable. We had 73 members join us for a terrific dinner, Christmas music, a wonderful light display and a cruise on the lake in a heated boat. Lake Geneva Cruise Line and Pier 290 definitely have a great Santa Cruise experience. I suggest if you want a family experience you may want to check it out and take those grandkids!