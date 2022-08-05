Each year when we near the middle of August we realize that school will be starting soon. This year that will be Thursday, Sept. 1 for many of the students attending public schools. Many of us remember our schooldays and the excitement of new teachers and classmates. Now we are celebrating class reunions and gatherings to reminisce those years. Our class missed one of our reunions during COVID. It seemed the whole world paused during that time.

September will be a busy month for Club 55 as we not only have our weekly activities but have two events to plan for. We will be in Commons Park Shelter serving food for the Wednesday Farmers Market on Sept. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Legendary Lake Mills offered Chamber members the opportunity to staff the food stand as a fundraiser. It is a great way to get our information out to the public and offer a meal while shopping locally grown produce.