Each year when we near the middle of August we realize that school will be starting soon. This year that will be Thursday, Sept. 1 for many of the students attending public schools. Many of us remember our schooldays and the excitement of new teachers and classmates. Now we are celebrating class reunions and gatherings to reminisce those years. Our class missed one of our reunions during COVID. It seemed the whole world paused during that time.
September will be a busy month for Club 55 as we not only have our weekly activities but have two events to plan for. We will be in Commons Park Shelter serving food for the Wednesday Farmers Market on Sept. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Legendary Lake Mills offered Chamber members the opportunity to staff the food stand as a fundraiser. It is a great way to get our information out to the public and offer a meal while shopping locally grown produce.
We also have our Annual Apple Fest and Annual Membership meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Save the date…you won’t want to miss it.
Our greeting card making group is enjoying the great selection of materials that have been donated to Club 55. Pat has been bringing a sample card each week and we welcome you and your friends to join them each Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m. You may also come in anytime and use materials to make cards. Bring your friends that also enjoy creating personalized cards and enjoy a visit at the same time.
Pickleball is on the schedule twice this week…Monday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 1 p.m., both in the gym at RLAC. We are so lucky to be able to use the gym at the activity center every day that we are there. Mondays are pickleball at 10 a.m., Tuesday is exercise with Diane at 10 a.m., Wednesdays it is either bingo or pickleball at 1 p.m. (This week it is pickleball), and Thursdays we again have exercise with Diane at 10 a.m. These are all open for you to try them out. There is no registration or fee, just show up!
Attention all of you Scrabble players…we are finding a time each week that is good for your schedule. Let us know if you are interested in setting a time each week by calling 920-728-2176.
Kayaking will meet at Sandy Beach at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.