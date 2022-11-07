Many thanks to Denise Grossman, a Medicare certified SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) Counselor, for coming to share information about the Open Enrollment Program that runs from Oct.15-Dec. 7. The changes you want to make for 2023 go into effect on January 1, 2023. Y

ou can join a new Part D Plan and make decisions about it by carefully reading your plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) and Evidence of Coverage (EOC). You should have received both with information about any changes from your provider. Some things change from coverage in 2022 but may not be covered in 2023. A good idea is to log on to www.medicare.gov, and see if a new plan better fits your needs, especially if you have had any changes. This is a secure site and is easy to navigate. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE to make changes over the phone.