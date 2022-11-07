Many thanks to Denise Grossman, a Medicare certified SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) Counselor, for coming to share information about the Open Enrollment Program that runs from Oct.15-Dec. 7. The changes you want to make for 2023 go into effect on January 1, 2023. Y
ou can join a new Part D Plan and make decisions about it by carefully reading your plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) and Evidence of Coverage (EOC). You should have received both with information about any changes from your provider. Some things change from coverage in 2022 but may not be covered in 2023. A good idea is to log on to www.medicare.gov, and see if a new plan better fits your needs, especially if you have had any changes. This is a secure site and is easy to navigate. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE to make changes over the phone.
Winter is a great time to try out a new craft. Would you like to learn how to knit or crochet, or would you be willing to teach a class? Club 55 had a wonderful donation of a specialized Elna sewing machine…maybe you have one and could show how to use the unique features. We have had many craft projects supplies donated that seem perfect for those of you love to share your interests and help others learn. Call 920-728-2176 or stop into Club 55 to find out more and see our supplies.
Last week I wrote about celebrating the 6th year anniversary of Club 55 Senior Center. We have come a long way from our start up in 2016 and I will be passing the torch soon to the Recreation Department to foster growth and care.
Our Rec Dept. is part of the Lake Mills Area School District (LMASD) and when Club 55 came under the umbrella of LMASD we thought of the sustainability that would provide for growth into the future. Our start-up model was relying on financial donations to keep us going…however it also provided a gathering space for many adults that lost what they thought of as their ‘Community Center’ while donating time at a local thrift store. They needed to replace a comfortable space to be together and socialize as many of them lived alone. Isolation is a main cause of physical and mental decline as we age. We are hoping more community members stop in to see us and make yourselves at home.