Club 55 will be in Commons Park serving up sloppy joes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 3-6 p.m. Look for our banner in the area across from the Bank of Lake Mills. Most of the vendors this year have been set up on the north side of the park across from the library due to the renovation in the park. We will not be using the shelter but be under a canopy on the north side. Stop by and have a sandwich and chips with a beverage. We are also having a bake sale so you can finish with dessert. Find out all about what Club 55 offers each week to get you out of the house and visiting with old friends and meeting new ones. We are looking for donations of baked goods which can be dropped off at the senior center or in the park.
This week on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m., 15 lucky folks will get to see what Joan Johnson has brought for her Mystery Antiques visit. Joan scours many antique stores and finds unusual items from the past that had a significant use for the times. Her visits are limited to 15 so she can explain the item and the backstory and have discussion. There are just a couple of openings left but you must preregister. Call 920-728-2176 to get your name on the list.
The kayak group is enjoying their Fridays on our beautiful Rock Lake. Thanks to Jane and Karl Glassford for supplying extra kayaks for folks that want to try out this fun sport. If you have adult life jackets or kayak paddles that you no longer use, consider donating them to us. We would put them to good use. We are also looking for pickleball paddles for people that are new to this very popular sport. All these wonderful activities as well as a space to play your favorite card game, socialize, play board games, do crafts, use the fitness area at RLAC are free of charge. Just sign into Club 55 and enjoy…bring your lunch and stay for the day!
Our exercise guru, Diane and her husband Rich, are walking the Ice Age Trail in segments. On the days that they are not able to be here to lead our group we use an exercise dvd so we maintain our level of activity. Join us on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the gym.