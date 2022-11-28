Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s are upon us, all crammed into a 6-week time span which brings a feeling of nostalgia for many of us. This year I am looking back not only on memories of holidays but of the ‘birth’ of our Lake Mills Club 55 Senior Center.

I cannot claim the drive to get a gathering place started in Lake Mills, that honor goes to my mother who always wondered why we did not have one. My first attempt was in 2009 when 27 older adults gathered at the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) to discuss how we could begin. There were many ideas from folks that wanted a place to socialize. We were provided the Fort HealthCare room to use for a few hours a week. It proved to be too cold in the winter so the small group that used it stopped coming.