Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s are upon us, all crammed into a 6-week time span which brings a feeling of nostalgia for many of us. This year I am looking back not only on memories of holidays but of the ‘birth’ of our Lake Mills Club 55 Senior Center.
I cannot claim the drive to get a gathering place started in Lake Mills, that honor goes to my mother who always wondered why we did not have one. My first attempt was in 2009 when 27 older adults gathered at the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) to discuss how we could begin. There were many ideas from folks that wanted a place to socialize. We were provided the Fort HealthCare room to use for a few hours a week. It proved to be too cold in the winter so the small group that used it stopped coming.
In June of 2016 I approached the Lake Mills City Council and asked about starting a senior center here as our neighboring communities have. After volunteering for the ADRC Medicare Outreach in those facilities I knew that they were all entities of the city they were located in. The City Manager and Council were very supportive, and we met as an Ad Hoc Committee to move forward. After many hours of meeting, we were ready to offer a planned referendum for support, however our referendum would have conflicted with the schools for a new building project.
The saying that “It takes a village” is the way I describe how we muddled through to survive…the Congregational Church saw our need and rented space to us, and we opened in November 2016. We needed to prove that we were an entity so we could get insurance and we also filed with the State to become CLUB 55LM CORP, a Nonstock Corporation in 2016. We met at the Church for three years and in 2019 agreed to come under the umbrella of the Lake Mills Area School District Recreation Department so we could be sustainable.
A lot has happened in six years and there is no way that I can add all of it to this article, it would take pages of the newspaper. The time has come for me to step away and retire, again, I retired from teaching 20 years ago! Club 55 Senior Center is now an Accredited Senior Center and will continue activities at the Rock Lake Activity Center.
Mom would be happy that Lake Mills finally has a senior center and that so many of the friends that she volunteered with in our community were part of the start-up crew. Without Barb and Les, Peggy and Marilyn, Janet, Dean, and Marie, it may have fizzled, but we always kept our eye on the goal!