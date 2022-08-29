We hope to see you in Commons Park next Wednesday, Sept. 7 when Club 55 will be set up across from the Bank of Lake Mills providing sloppy joes as one of our fundraisers. Stop by from 3-6 p.m. and see what we have at our bake sale and pick up a brochure about our Apple Fest Annual Meeting Dessert Picnic on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. We will be celebrating our Accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC).

We are hearing a lot about ‘food insecurity’ these days, and it probably has a different meaning for all of us. We discuss the price of groceries at the store, we see coverage of war-torn countries with images of parents standing in line for food to feed their families, and we get requests to donate to our area food pantries. I have never experienced the feeling of not knowing where my next meal would come from. I spent my early childhood living on a farm where my parents worked hard and always provided not only enough food but probably what today we would describe as natural, home grown and prepared.