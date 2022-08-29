We hope to see you in Commons Park next Wednesday, Sept. 7 when Club 55 will be set up across from the Bank of Lake Mills providing sloppy joes as one of our fundraisers. Stop by from 3-6 p.m. and see what we have at our bake sale and pick up a brochure about our Apple Fest Annual Meeting Dessert Picnic on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. We will be celebrating our Accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC).
We are hearing a lot about ‘food insecurity’ these days, and it probably has a different meaning for all of us. We discuss the price of groceries at the store, we see coverage of war-torn countries with images of parents standing in line for food to feed their families, and we get requests to donate to our area food pantries. I have never experienced the feeling of not knowing where my next meal would come from. I spent my early childhood living on a farm where my parents worked hard and always provided not only enough food but probably what today we would describe as natural, home grown and prepared.
An event this week prompts me to use my newsletter to communicate my concerns. As I shopped for my groceries, I observed two different age groups making decisions about what was put into their cart. One was an older gentleman who would pick up an item, consider what seemed to be the price and then return it to the shelf. Another was a daddy with three young girls who reminded them that whatever was chosen as a treat would need to be shared. He was willing to get a treat, but they would have to agree. While I consider this good parenting, it was also apparent it might not have been the norm for that family.
A day later we had a discussion at our senior center as some picked up the meal from Bia for the week. This delivery often provided two or three meals for many who ordered, and one of the men shared that since his wife died, he really struggles with meals and admitted that he does not cook…nor learned how to. There are many who grew up in an era where this was common. Providing meals is often the draw for seniors who downsize and move into senior housing. I am hoping that our community can be proactively supportive of Food Insecurity.