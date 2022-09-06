I hope you have Wednesday, Sept. 28 circled on your calendar. We are looking forward to having you attend our Club 55 Apple Fest which is also the annual meeting for our senior center.
It is a dessert picnic with apple pie, apple cider, apple desserts, and, of course, ice cream! It all starts at 1 p.m. outdoors in the area behind the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street. We are hoping for another beautiful fall day, and at 1:30 p.m. you will get a chance to meet the Club 55 Advisory Board and be part of the presentation for our Accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC).
Our September Foot Care will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14. There are still openings for this month, but you need an appointment by calling 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel and $15. Fort HealthCare provides blood pressure checks during this time from 9-11 a.m. Appointments are not required for a blood pressure screening so just stop in and have yours taken. It is a good idea to monitor your blood pressure numbers and know what is normal. You do not need to be an older adult to stop in to be checked.
Drehm Insurance Agency, LLC is sponsoring our Sept. 14 Bingo and will be on hand to hand out some goodies. This is such a fun afternoon of free bingo with others that also enjoy playing. Our game starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 2:30 p.m., and there is lots of parking available for you. Drehm is a member of Legendary Lake Mills and is a supporter of the Chamber Main Street Organization.
The Lake Mills Area School District (LMASD) is offering Coffee and Conversation with our District Administrator, Dr. Tonya Olson and members of the school board so you can learn more about the district’s comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan. The gatherings will be held at Daydream Believer Books and Gifts, 130 E. Lake Street. The first two are Thursday, Sept. 8, from 2-3 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 3-4 p.m.
It is time to start thinking about your Medicare Drug Plan (part D). Open enrollment is from Oct. 15-Dec. 7 so don’t wait to the last minute to look at your plan details and covered drugs.
Club 55 serves the community as a gathering place for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.