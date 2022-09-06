I hope you have Wednesday, Sept. 28 circled on your calendar. We are looking forward to having you attend our Club 55 Apple Fest which is also the annual meeting for our senior center.

It is a dessert picnic with apple pie, apple cider, apple desserts, and, of course, ice cream! It all starts at 1 p.m. outdoors in the area behind the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street. We are hoping for another beautiful fall day, and at 1:30 p.m. you will get a chance to meet the Club 55 Advisory Board and be part of the presentation for our Accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC).