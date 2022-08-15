Compeer Financial returned a record $150 million in patronage payments to eligible member-owners this August. This is a $5 million increase over the organization’s 2021 payout, and equates to nearly 42 percent of the cooperative’s adjusted earnings.

The Compeer Financial Board of Directors voted to increase patronage returns after seeing strong financial results in 2021. The organization continues to meet business objectives and benefit from a diverse portfolio, which has resulted in solid earnings and financial performance.