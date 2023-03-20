Corey Ferris from Lake Mills, who is studying Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the honorees at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association 2023 Student Awards for Excellence. The event was held Feb. 23 at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton.
Ferris won Third Place in Sports Programming for the project "Sports Programming Inside Warhawk Football."
The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) is a state broadcasters membership group that was established in 1951. Its main purpose is to promote the development of the arts of aural and visual broadcasting in all its forms, working closely with statewide educators and broadcast managers/directors to encourage and promote customs and practices that will strengthen and maintain the broadcast industry to best serve the public.
The WBA also recognizes state broadcasters, professionals, and student/amateur broadcasters with annual seminars and recognitions. Students in the media studies program at UW-Whitewater have the opportunity each spring to attend a number of networking break-out sessions during the annual Student Seminar, typically held in late February/early March.
"Attending the annual Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar provides the opportunity to learn from those currently in the field who attend and donate their time to educate our UW-Whitewater communication students about all forms of the media business," said Jim Mead, director of UWW-TV and lecturer. "It's great to see relationships form between professionals and our students. The seminar is a true networking experience."