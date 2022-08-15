If you’re looking for a great way to end your summer, look no further than the Dodge County Fair. The rural setting is easily accessible from US Highway 151, making it a convenient drive from Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. Don’t worry about parking or traffic congestion. Enjoy stress-free parking - free-of-charge - in our sprawling parking area. Relax, reconnect, and enjoy the rest of what summer has to offer in Beaver Dam – Now thru Sunday. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. and festivities conclude at midnight.
Admission into the festival includes a full day of interactive activities, live music, food and fun for the whole family. Each day also features thrilling evening entertainment and concerts in our outdoor venue on the grandstand stage. Daily admission of only $7 (before noon) and $10 (after 12 p.m.) will gain you access to three FREE concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Live music from Russell Dickerson, Clay Walker and Smash Mouth will take the stage at 8 p.m. If that top-notch entertainment isn’t enough, you will also enjoy the elite Badger State Tractor Pull from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday evening and two exciting demolition derbies on Sunday at 1 and 6 p.m. These events are also free of charge.
The five-day festival includes midway rides and games with daily specials and ticket prices. This season brings with it new schedules, new specials and even more fun. Make sure that you review our daily midway specials, before planning your visit to Beaver Dam. Wristband offerings will take place throughout the week, offering both kids and adults unlimited enjoyment of all of the rides during limited times most days.
Looking for even more savings? Discounted, season fair tickets are available at most Dodge County Banks, Beaver Dam Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the Fairgrounds office. Fair passes make your daily admission only $5.40 per day when attending all five days of the fair.
Several days will feature frequent family-friendly activities like Nick’s Kids Show, the Wild World of Animals, Chainsaw Artist Demonstrations and Pig, Duck and Goat Races. Support local youth and community members. A variety of crops, food, arts and crafts and animal exhibits will be available for viewing and judging. Local musicians will also be performing throughout the week on a variety of stages. Acts will feature cover bands, throwback hits from the 1950s through the 2000s, classic rock, pop and country music – and more. And you won’t want to miss the 26th annual Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest on Saturday at 5 p.m., when dozens of local competitors inhale delicious pastries in front of the crowd.
While you’re here try some seasonal, fair food yourself. It may be your last opportunity this year to try your own cream puff, a bag of cotton candy, snow cone or something fried on a stick.
Close out your summer at the Dodge County Fair. All of the fun will be waiting for you in Beaver Dam now thru Aug. 21.