If you’re looking for a great way to end your summer, look no further than the Dodge County Fair. The rural setting is easily accessible from US Highway 151, making it a convenient drive from Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. Don’t worry about parking or traffic congestion. Enjoy stress-free parking - free-of-charge - in our sprawling parking area. Relax, reconnect, and enjoy the rest of what summer has to offer in Beaver Dam – Now thru Sunday. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. and festivities conclude at midnight.

Admission into the festival includes a full day of interactive activities, live music, food and fun for the whole family. Each day also features thrilling evening entertainment and concerts in our outdoor venue on the grandstand stage. Daily admission of only $7 (before noon) and $10 (after 12 p.m.) will gain you access to three FREE concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Live music from Russell Dickerson, Clay Walker and Smash Mouth will take the stage at 8 p.m. If that top-notch entertainment isn’t enough, you will also enjoy the elite Badger State Tractor Pull from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday evening and two exciting demolition derbies on Sunday at 1 and 6 p.m. These events are also free of charge.