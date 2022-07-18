Family fun at the Dane County fair July 21-24

Great old-fashioned family fun at the Dane County Fair this week, July 21–24, at the Alliant Energy Center. Step out and enjoy free nightly concerts, daily family entertainment with FMX Freestyle Motocross and Wheels of Agriculture game show, animals, and youth projects galore all included with your admission. There’s also carnival rides and games! Visit www.danecountyfair.com for all the details!
Gates are open from 9 a.m.–8 p.m. each day with no entry after 8 p.m. Music entertainment goes until 10 p.m. each night. The Carnival hours are Thursday from 1 p.m.–8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from Noon–8 p.m.; ticket sales end at 7 p.m. each day. Youth under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 4 p.m.
Daily admission is $10 for 12 years old and over, $5 for youth 6-11 years old, and 5 years old and under are FREE. Admission is only $3 before 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The Fair goes into full swing on Thursday, July 21 with our Hometown Hero Day. Admission is free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighters, first responders, and a guest. Get to the Fair early to meet Maynard from the Madison Mallards, on-site from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. Maynard will be at the Fair on Saturday afternoon too! There’s also the American Red Cross Blood Drive from Noon–4 p.m., the Hometown Hero Resource Fair from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and so much more. Wrap up your evening with a Madison Roller Derby game at 6 p.m. and The NATU Band, a band that covers the high energy, upbeat fusion of Country, Southern Rock, Classic Rock, Pop, and top 40 crowd favorites both classic and modern along with original music, on the main stage at 7 p.m.—both free with your Fair admission.
Calling all kids to come out Friday, July 22 and celebrate our youth during Kids Day at the Fair, loaded with free activities. Kids can enjoy sports games hosted by ESPN Madison or pedal their way to victory in the Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull! Check out the Kiddie Farm and all the animals in Pavilion 2, horses in Pavilion 1, and pigs in the Arena Building. Parents, don’t miss WheelHouse taking the main stage at 7 p.m. So much to do in one day, you will want to enter the grounds before 3 p.m. to enjoy the admission special of $3 per person.
Help others in the community, and have a little fun on Farm Fresh Day on Saturday, July 23. The Fair is partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank and their Adopt a Dairy Cow program. Arrive before 3 p.m., and $1 of every cash admission at the gates will go to the Adopt a Dairy Cow program. Tractors will roll down Fairgrounds Drive in the Fabulous Farm Babe Tractor Parade and be on display starting at 11 a.m., and Alice in Dairyland will be at the Fair from 1 p.m.–3 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., don’t miss a performance by the Wisconsin Singers! The evening ends with exciting free performances by Micah Tyler, Austin French, and Baylor Wilson, presented by Life 102.5 in the Exhibition Hall starting at 6 p.m.
The Fair wraps up on Sunday, July 24 with Family Day and our partners La Movida. Be sure to stay for the day-long party at the main stage with eating contests, live music, and traditional Latino dance performances beginning around noon. In Pavilion 2 starting at 9 a.m., you can see the best senior youth exhibitors test their skills with many species as they compete for Master Showman. Then, stay and watch the Dress-A-Critter contest. New for this year is our Rockstars in the Ring livestock show for youth with an intellectual disability. Don’t miss this show starting at 1 p.m.!
In the heart of Madison, the Dane County Fair is home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, a carnival, and all the best fair foods. With over a 170-year history, the Dane County Fair will once again be held at the Alliant Energy Center, July 21–24, 2022. For more information, visit www.danecountyfair.com or our Facebook and Instagram pages.