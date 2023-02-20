Following if a list of the blood donors at our Feb.7, 2023, Red Cross blood drive: Jane Berg, Lisa Bollinger, Stephen Brockert, Catherine Burrow, Delaine Casey, Holly Christian, Jo Christianson, Debra Courtios, David Cummings, Brian Dassow, Aaron Doberstein, Jason Drost, Kathryn Drost, Alysondra Edwards, Bryce Edwards, Leanne Foster, Diane Fronek, Gordon Goers, Rose Goers Melissa Gross, Dixie Gurkowski, Carolyn Heidemann.
Marri Heimstreet, Terry Heinz, Kristin Hirsch, Scott Kampmeier, Kellie Kinderman, Richard Krull, Carlton Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Jon Laundrie, Jayla Levay, Steven Masche, Marie Mertz, Henry Mess, Mary Mess, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Stacey Mosher, Lana Murphy, Steven Murphy, Susan Nesemann, Janet Peitz, Jennifer Pirkel, Kay Radloff, Casey Radtke, James Rath, Larry Raupp, Susan Reierson, Gregory Renz, Lisa Rosenberg, Erin Saylor, Valerie Schmitt, Cynthia Schroeder, Andrew Swanson, Michelle Vavra, Robert Vavra, Travis Vitense, Nicole Wagner, Bonnie Weber-Mosher and Judith Zambon.
There were a total of 65 pints of blood collected with the potential of saving the lives/helping 195 people.
Volunteers who helped with distributing posters and/or working at the drive were: Brian Benisch, Jane Berg, Diane Fronek, Tracy Kruser, Carl Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Marie Mertz, Mel Mertz, Bonnie Mierendorf, Katy Roedl, Cindy Schroeder, Kris Schneider, Marie Zibell, Andrew.
Since there continues to be a shortage of blood every donor is very much appreciated, as well as the volunteers who help to host the blood drive.