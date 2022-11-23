In 1998, the City of Lake Mills bought the old Victorian house on Oak Street directly behind the library. This house served as the police station while the new city building was being constructed on Water Street. After the new city building was finished in 1999, the city gave the library permission to use the house, which was subsequently referred to as the "Library Annex."

Historic Stained Glass Window
Up until this time, the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library had been holding used book sales in Library Hall. With the availability of the old house, the Friends were now able to move their used book sales to this permanent location. The Friends held book sales there twice a year through 2016. Over the course of these years, the Friends raised over $32,000.