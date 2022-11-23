In 1998, the City of Lake Mills bought the old Victorian house on Oak Street directly behind the library. This house served as the police station while the new city building was being constructed on Water Street. After the new city building was finished in 1999, the city gave the library permission to use the house, which was subsequently referred to as the "Library Annex."
Up until this time, the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library had been holding used book sales in Library Hall. With the availability of the old house, the Friends were now able to move their used book sales to this permanent location. The Friends held book sales there twice a year through 2016. Over the course of these years, the Friends raised over $32,000.
As time went by, the house needed more and more extensive repairs, and the city decided to demolish it. At one of the last used book sales, some Friends said that the beautiful stained glass window facing Oak Street would be a lovely addition to the library as a remembrance, not only of the time and effort given by the Friends to the used book sales over the years, but as an historic part of Lake Mills. The Friends conveyed this idea to the City Council and formally requested that the City consider donating the window to them. As a result of this request, the city gave the window to the Friends of the Library. It was then framed by local artists, Peggy and Bruce Furlin, and now hangs in that sunny alcove at the back of the library. Signage explains its history.
The Friends of the Library invites community members to stop in to see the stained glass window if they have not seen it already. The Friends Board recently revised its membership brochure and added a picture of the stained glass window as the new logo. The Board encourages local residents to pick up the new brochure and become a Friend of the Library.