Recently at the 1st Annual Lake Mills FFA Sporting Clays Invitational Kaleb Koester received individual honors as the top overall FFA student in the competition. Kaleb Koester scored 49 out of a possible 50 clays.
The Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA Sporting Clays Team won 1st place at the 1st Annual Lake Mills FFA Sporting Clays Invitational held at Milford Hills Hunt Club on Sunday, Sept. 25. Eight area high school FFA teams competed in the competition. In second place was Edgerton High School FFA. Receiving third place as a team was the Watertown High School FFA. Cuba City FFA received 4th place and the Lakeside Lutheran FFA received 5th place as a team.
In the FFA Alumni/Community Team Division of the competition, the top three individuals were: 1st place- Rick Hafenstein, 2nd place- Brett Hafenstein, and 3rd place- Dillon Koester.